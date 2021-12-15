After the quiet start to the work week, we are tracking multiple disturbances heading into the weekend.
Thursday will feature more clouds than sun, with a few showers possible, especially into the afternoon and evening. High temperatures will be mild, with highs in the 60s. Showers will remain possible overnight Thursday, with low temperatures only falling into the 40s.
Showers remain in the forecast for Friday, with temperatures a tad cooler than Thursday, but still mild. Anticipate highs in the 50s for most into Friday afternoon.
Temperatures will cool down slightly into Friday night, however, anticipate a gradual warm up into Saturday morning.
We will once again experience an unseasonably warm Saturday; however, it will be unsettled. Showers and possibly a rumble of thunder will take over the start of the weekend, as a strong cold passes the region.
After the cold front exits, expect a rapid cool down in our temperatures. Saturday night will be cold, with lows dropping into the 20s.
High temperatures Sunday will be in the 30s and 40s, with mostly sunny skies.
The weather pattern looks to become a tad more seasonable into early next week.
