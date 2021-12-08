We started off the work week on a cold note, with highs struggling to get out of the 30s and even a few snowflakes flying around. Luckily, that is going to quickly change as we close the work week with temperatures on the rise. Although precipitation chances will still hang around.
Thursday will feature partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies and a chance of showers. Temperatures will be seasonable, with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s. Expect more clouds Thursday night, with lows falling into the 30s and 40s.
Friday will also feature a chance of showers and more clouds than sun. With highs warming nicely into the 50s and possibly even the 60s for some. Mild conditions will hold into the overnight hours, with lows falling into the 40s and 50s.
The weekend looks to start warm, but rather unsettled. Rain is likely Saturday, although the hope is that the rain will hold off until late in the day and overnight. High temperatures will be warm for this time of year, with temperatures surging into the 60s for Saturday afternoon.
Showers will likely continue into Saturday night and early Sunday. The biggest note will be the drop in temperatures for the second half of the weekend. Highs will only rise into the 40s for Sunday.
Expect a colder pattern to settle in for the start of next week.
