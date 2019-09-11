Summer 2019 isn't over yet. not by a long shot.
A ridge of high pressure has returned to the Ohio Valley and East Coast, meaning 90-plus temps have also returned. With a dry ground from the recent lack of rainfall, that only makes it easier to achieve temperatures in the low to mid 90s each afternoon. While humidity isn't as high as it was back in July, we'll still be wondering just how close Fall is to commencing around here.
Thursday may feature an isolated shower or storm as a boundary moves east; otherwise hazy sun looks to push temperatures to around 93.
Friday remains hot with a high of 92. There is a cold front that arrives Friday evening and may produce some scattered showers and storms as it passes, so we'll watch for some possible lightning or at least some rain for some of the high school football games.
Behind that boundary, it will "cool down" some for the weekend. An early shower will fade Saturday with some low clouds left behind. Temperatures will reach a more comfortable high of 87.
The "cooler" weather appears short-lived as we climb back to 90 again Sunday with sunshine. Temperatures will remain around 90 or higher early next week with only isolated storm chances. Fall officially begins on the 23rd - perhaps by then, we may actually begin to experience some hints that it's true!
- Douglass Harlow, Chief Meteorologist WCHS/WVAH