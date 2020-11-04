Essential reporting in volatile times.

After a very cold start to our workweek, temperatures are turning warmer as a ridge of high pressure has established itself over the East Coast. This is leading to lots of sunshine...crisp and cool nights, but warmer afternoons.

Thursday will feature sunshine and a high close to 70 degrees. Our normal high is closer to 60 now, so we’ll be about 10 degrees above normal.

Friday will be sunny and warm with a high of 71.

This kind of weather continues for the weekend with sunshine and dry conditions, with temperatures reaching the mid 70s each afternoon. Be sure to get outside and take advantage of these days while we have them!

A strong storm will develop in the Central U.S. next week and that will eventually lead to cooler, wetter weather for us...but likely not until late-week.

Until then, it looks to remain dry into mid-week with temperatures reaching the mid 70s from Monday to Wednesday.

— Douglass Harlow, Chief Meteorologist WCHS/WVAH

