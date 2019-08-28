A brief cool down settles in before we warm back up for the Labor Day weekend.
A cold front passage has brought a shot of cooler air to our region, setting up a perfect Thursday with low humidity and sunshine. Temperatures will reach around 80 in the afternoon and fall into the crisp 50s at night.
The cooldown is shortlived as a ridge builds across the Ohio Valley and southwest winds draw back in warmer, more humid air. It won't be blazing hot Friday, but it will be noticeably warmer with a high of 86. Nonetheless, the weather looks dry for high school football to kick off with temps falling into the 70s that evening.
The Labor Day weekend will feature warm afternoon temperatures and an increasing chance for an afternoon shower or storm, especially Sunday and Monday...but overall the period looks to feature a lot of dry time. Temperatures will top out in the mid to high 80s Saturday to Monday, so we can still enjoy the pools before some of them close for the season.
Scattered storms are possible Tuesday with a high in the upper 80s as well.
