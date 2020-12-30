Thursday (New Year’s Eve): Mild, with temperatures in the 50s for the afternoon. Rain likely.
Friday (New Year’s Day): Another mild day with temperatures in the 50s and rain is likely once again. Some snowflakes possible Friday night.
Saturday and Sunday: Colder with typical highs for this time of year. Expect temperatures to be in the 40s for highs and 20s/30s for lows.
Next Week: Quiet and seasonably cool weather expected through Monday and Tuesday. Highs in the 40s. Lows in the 30s. Precipitation chances return by the midweek.