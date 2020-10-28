It’s been a gloomy stretch of weather since Saturday, but rainfall amounts overall have been light. That will change Thursday thanks to the remnants of tropical system Zeta. This low pressure will track over us and bring plenty of moisture out of the Gulf of Mexico, resulting in a general 1-2 inches of rainfall in our area. Given the general dry spell of the last 30 days, these rains will be beneficial, but expect a nasty travel day with plenty of ponding on roads.
An upper-level system trailing the storm will follow Friday with some morning showers, but we should dry out in the afternoon and evening. It will be chilly, with a high around 50...and we’ll fall into the 30s Friday night with frost and possible freeze.
Fortunately high pressure will dominate Saturday, resulting in our most sunshine in over a week. Temperatures will recover from a chilly start to reach around 60. Expect a cool evening in the 50s for Trick or Treat.
Clouds increase Sunday with some showers returning later in the day as a cold front moves in. We’ll see a high around 62. We’ll start next week cool but dry, with high of 55 Monday and sunshine. Election Day Tuesday is looking dry and sunny with a high in the mid 60s...perfect weather to vote!