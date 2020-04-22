April showers continue into the weekend as another shot of chilly air looms.
An area of low pressure will track across our region Thursday, bringing widespread showers and possible thunder. We’ll see a high of 62.
Showers should taper down Friday morning with clearing and decent weather by the afternoon with a high of of 65. That’s still about 5 degrees below our average high of 70.
Saturday will warm toward normal at 70 but with increasing clouds in the morning and afternoon showers and thunder as another storm tracks to our northwest.
Behind that system, it turns blustery and chilly again for Sunday and early next week. Sunday will be brisk with occasional rain showers and possibly even some snowflake sightings, especially Sunday night. We’ll manage a high of only around 50...about 20 degrees below average!
Scattered rain/snow showers persist Monday with a high also around 50. After that we’ll start to rebound a bit back to 60 to 65 degrees Tuesday and Wednesday but with a continued chance for off-and-on showers as several disturbances track by.