Winter makes a return to start April!
Mother Nature is playing her own April Fool’s joke on us this year...with cold air barreling in behind a strong cold front. Leftover moisture will fall as snow showers through the day with some peeks of sun in between. Gusty winds will make temperatures in the 30s feel more like 20s. It’s been a while since we’ve had a true winter day, so be ready!
A hard freeze Friday morning with temperatures in the 20s will give way to a sunny, chilly afternoon. Temperatures will reach around 44, but it will feel better than Thursday thanks to lighter winds.
The Easter weekend looks very nice...albeit cold in the mornings, especially Saturday when we’ll wake up in the 20s again. We’ll recover to a high of 62 with lots of sunshine.
Easter Sunday looks chilly early in the 30s but we’ll top out in the upper 60s for the afternoon with sun and clouds.
We’re back to the 70s for high temps Monday with sunshine, but an approaching cold front will bring increased chances for showers and thunder Tuesday into Wednesday.