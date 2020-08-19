Heat and humidity will be increasing slightly, along with rain chances, into this weekend.
We’ve enjoyed some reasonably comfortable weather for August in the wake of a cold front Tuesday.
Thursday will continue the trend with sunshine and a high around 84, along with fairly low humidity for summer standards. A very slight chance for an afternoon shower exists, but the main threat is south of our region.
By Friday, a return flow will allow for increased humidity, which will lead the way to increased rain chances. We’ll see a high of 88 in the afternoon with scattered showers/storms possible ... but even then the chance appears to be around 30-40%.
Saturday will be similar to Friday, with highs in the upper 80s and some scattered afternoon showers and storms.
Sunday looks like we’re in between boundaries, so we’re likely rain-free with a high of 87.
By Monday and Tuesday, another front will approach from the north with scattered showers and storms possible. Highs will remain in the upper 80s.