Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $13.95 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


Heat and humidity will be increasing slightly, along with rain chances, into this weekend.

We’ve enjoyed some reasonably comfortable weather for August in the wake of a cold front Tuesday.

Thursday will continue the trend with sunshine and a high around 84, along with fairly low humidity for summer standards. A very slight chance for an afternoon shower exists, but the main threat is south of our region.

By Friday, a return flow will allow for increased humidity, which will lead the way to increased rain chances. We’ll see a high of 88 in the afternoon with scattered showers/storms possible ... but even then the chance appears to be around 30-40%.

Saturday will be similar to Friday, with highs in the upper 80s and some scattered afternoon showers and storms.

Sunday looks like we’re in between boundaries, so we’re likely rain-free with a high of 87.

By Monday and Tuesday, another front will approach from the north with scattered showers and storms possible. Highs will remain in the upper 80s.

— Douglass Harlow, Chief Meteorologist WCHS/WVAH

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.