Thursday: Snow likely early in the morning. Accumulating snow is possible. High: 32.
Friday: Cold and partly cloudy. Morning temps in the teens. Highs in the mid 30s.
Saturday: Partly cloudy and seasonably cool. High: 46.
Sunday: Another storm system approaches. A rain/snow threat is possible Sunday. Morning temperatures in the 30s, afternoon temperatures near 40 degrees.
Early next week: Rain/snow may continue into Monday with a drying trend on Tuesday. Expect temperatures to continue to stay in the 30s and 40s.