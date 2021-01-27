The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20201216-put-cordero

Alex Cordero

Thursday: Snow likely early in the morning. Accumulating snow is possible. High: 32.

Friday: Cold and partly cloudy. Morning temps in the teens. Highs in the mid 30s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy and seasonably cool. High: 46.

Sunday: Another storm system approaches. A rain/snow threat is possible Sunday. Morning temperatures in the 30s, afternoon temperatures near 40 degrees.

Early next week: Rain/snow may continue into Monday with a drying trend on Tuesday. Expect temperatures to continue to stay in the 30s and 40s.

— Alex Cordero, Meteorologist, WCHS (ABC 8) / WVAH (FOX 11)

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.