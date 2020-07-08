The hot weather may ease a bit as chances for storms increase.
It’s been a week of scorching hot weather and there’s no true relief in sight. That said, it does appear greater rain chances and clouds may knock high temperatures down somewhat this weekend.
An area of low pressure tracking to our southeast will miss us with most of its moisture, but once it departs late Friday it will allow several frontal boundaries to move in from the northwest.
Scattered storms are likely Thursday and Friday afternoon, but with sunshine during dry times temperatures should continue to eclipse 90 and reach around 92/93.
Saturday will remain hot with occasional showers and storms. We’ll see a high of 90.
We may be able to knock temperatures below 90 and at least break the heat wave a bit as we top out in the upper 80s. Sunday should feature scattered mainly late-day showers and storms.
Scattered storms and highs in the upper 80s are expected Monday and Tuesday of next week as well.