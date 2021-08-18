We will remain unsettled into late week and into the weekend.
The remnants of Fred are beginning to move out of our area, but we are still going to have to deal with a few upper-level disturbances into Thursday and Friday. This will allow for more scattered showers and thunderstorms for late week.
Thursday and Friday will feature partly cloudy to mostly cloudy, with scattered showers and storms. Considering the saturated ground, we could see some localized flooding issues with any heavier downpours. Highs will be in the mid 80s, with lows in the upper 60s and low 70s.
We will see a mix of sun and clouds throughout the weekend, with scattered showers and storms possible. Highs in the mid-upper 80s, with overnight lows falling into the upper 60s and low 70s.
A hotter and more humid pattern will setup into early next week, with highs getting closer to 90 degrees. Scattered showers and storms will remain possible.
