The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

55d254b8-174d-48fe-e92e-fb657f6f8486-largeScale_BrandonLawson

Br{span}andon L{span}awson{/span}{/span}

We will remain unsettled into late week and into the weekend.

The remnants of Fred are beginning to move out of our area, but we are still going to have to deal with a few upper-level disturbances into Thursday and Friday. This will allow for more scattered showers and thunderstorms for late week.

Thursday and Friday will feature partly cloudy to mostly cloudy, with scattered showers and storms. Considering the saturated ground, we could see some localized flooding issues with any heavier downpours. Highs will be in the mid 80s, with lows in the upper 60s and low 70s.

We will see a mix of sun and clouds throughout the weekend, with scattered showers and storms possible. Highs in the mid-upper 80s, with overnight lows falling into the upper 60s and low 70s.

A hotter and more humid pattern will setup into early next week, with highs getting closer to 90 degrees. Scattered showers and storms will remain possible.

— Brandon Lawson, meteorologist, WCHS/WOWK

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.