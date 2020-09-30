This October will start off very fall-like.
Last October began with a string of 90-degree days, and it took until the middle and end of the month for our first taste of fall. We don’t have to wait that long this year, as a strong cold front early this week has cooled temperatures down significantly and that should be the rule into the weekend.
Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a scattered shower possible, mainly south and east. Temperatures will reach about 67 degrees.
Even cooler air will settle in for the end of the week and weekend. Expect clouds and sun Friday with a high of only 63. Saturday will be partly cloudy with a high around 63 as well. Overnight temperatures will fall into the lower 40s near the rivers and even upper 30s away from water. Some patchy frost isn’t out of the question in some rural areas!
An approaching low-pressure system will bring increasing clouds and some rain by later Sunday with a high of 65. We should trend drier and warmer into next week with sunshine and southwest winds pushing temperatures to 70 by Monday and mid-70s by Tuesday and Wednesday.