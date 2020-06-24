We’ll enjoy reasonably comfortable weather to end the week before heating up again.
In the wake of a cold front earlier this week, humidity levels have dropped, along with rain chances.
Thursday will be partly cloudy and comfortable for late June with a high of 82 and only a slight chance for a shower.
Friday will be a bit warmer, but still pleasant overall with a mix of sun and clouds. High 86.
It will get hot again this weekend with temperatures reaching around 90 Saturday and Sunday. There will be a much better chance for scattered storms in the afternoon, a few of which could turn strong to severe.
The weather pattern looks unsettled leading into July next week as a slow-moving system sets up to our north. That means a daily threat for scattered storms and downpours with highs around 85 to 90.