We’ll enjoy reasonably comfortable weather to end the week before heating up again.

In the wake of a cold front earlier this week, humidity levels have dropped, along with rain chances.

Thursday will be partly cloudy and comfortable for late June with a high of 82 and only a slight chance for a shower.

Friday will be a bit warmer, but still pleasant overall with a mix of sun and clouds. High 86.

It will get hot again this weekend with temperatures reaching around 90 Saturday and Sunday. There will be a much better chance for scattered storms in the afternoon, a few of which could turn strong to severe.

The weather pattern looks unsettled leading into July next week as a slow-moving system sets up to our north. That means a daily threat for scattered storms and downpours with highs around 85 to 90.

— Douglass Harlow, Chief Meteorologist WCHS/WVAH

