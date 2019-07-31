August is arriving on a seasonably quiet note before heat increases again.
In the wake of a washed-out cold front, August arrives Thursday with quiet, seasonable weather. The normal high is around 85 degrees for Aug. 1 and that's what we can expect with a mix of sun and clouds.
A weak trough may generate some scattered afternoon showers and storms Friday with a high of 86.
Heat and moisture gradually increase heading into the weekend, although nothing we haven't seen before this summer. Temperatures will reach the upper 80s Saturday and Sunday. Most of the weekend looks dry, although an isolated afternoon shower or storm can't be completely ruled out.
A better chance for scattered storms will evolve early next week with a slow-moving front approaching the region. Until it gets here expect a hot, muggy start to the week with highs around 90 Monday and Tuesday.
- Douglass Harlow, Chief Meteorologist WCHS/WVAH