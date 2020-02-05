We will see a wet and increasingly chilly end to our week.
A nearly stalled frontal boundary will remain the pathway for several waves of low pressure into the start of the weekend.
Our next wave will bring a round of rain Thursday. Some of the rain can be heavy at times, which could result in some localized high water. Temperatures will reach near 60, so there’s no threat of anything wintry...yet.
That may change Thursday night into Friday, as that low pulls away and colder air moves in behind it. That cold air should catch up to some retreating moisture to result in a period of snow in our area, especially Friday morning. A light accumulation is possible and it will be blustery and much colder Friday with a high in the mid 30s.
We’re still in an active pattern for the weekend with another wave tracking over or just to our south Saturday. This will result in another bout of snow possibly mixed with rain.
Highs Saturday will reach the mid 40s.
We’ll get a needed break from precipitation on Sunday with some sun returning and a high of 44, but more rounds of rain are likely early next week as temperatures climb into the 50s Monday through Wednesday.