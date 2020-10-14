We’re on the temperature rollercoaster right now, which is pretty typical for October. One minute you can go outside in shorts, the next you need a winter jacket.
Thursday will be a shorts day, at least in the afternoon after a chilly morning. Temperatures will surge to near 80 degrees with sunshine and gusty southwest winds. A cold front will then bring some overnight gusty rain and possible thunder, with temperatures dropping quickly by Friday morning.
We’re back to jackets for Friday under mostly cloudy skies. Some scattered showers will move out in the afternoon, but the temperature will only reach around 57 degrees!
That will set the stage for the first possible frost of the season in our area, with temperatures dipping into the mid 30s Friday night.
Saturday will be pleasant but cool with good sunshine. We’ll recover from a cold, frosty and foggy start to reach a high of 58. Sunday turns warmer after another chilly morning in the 30s, with a high reaching around 70 in the afternoon.
Another cold front approaches late Monday with a high reaching the 70s before showers return late in the day. More showers are possible into Tuesday and Wednesday as that front slows down and another approaches.
This setup and expected cloud cover looks to keep temperatures in the 60s.