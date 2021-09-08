It will be cool and comfortable to end the work week, then warming back up into the weekend.
High pressure is settling in nicely to end the work week, which means we are in for fantastic weather to close out the work week. Temperatures will be cooler than average, and the lower humidity will make for a very comfortable Thursday and Friday.
We will be sunny and dry for Thursday and Friday, with highs only rising into the 70s, making it feel more fall-like. Overnight low temperatures will fall into the 50s for both days, which means you might want to have a jacket on hand if you are going to be out late.
The weekend is trending a bit warmer, with highs back in the 80s for both Saturday and Sunday. An increase in humidity will allow for more of a summer feel this weekend as well.
Saturday will be mostly sunny and mainly dry, with just a stray shower or storm possible. Low temperatures overnight Saturday will fall into the 60s.
Sunday will feature a mix of sun and clouds, with an isolated shower or storm possible into the afternoon and evening. We should dry out after sunset Sunday, with lows falling into the 60s.
By early next week, temperatures will remain in the 80s, with a possibility of a stray shower or storm.
