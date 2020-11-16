After a cold start to our week, temperatures look to rebound nicely into the weekend...with some great days to get out and enjoy.
High pressure is shifting east late this week, putting us on the backside, which means a southwest flow. The combination of plenty of sunshine and southwest winds will send temperatures soaring into the 60s Thursday after a cold and frosty morning. We'll see a high of 65.
Friday will feature sunshine and a high of 67. The normal is mid-50s, so we'll be running about 10-15 degrees above that into this weekend.
We've got a chance to touch 70 degrees either Saturday or Sunday. Saturday may be the better chance with more sunshine...clouds will increase Sunday ahead of a cold front, but rain will hold off until late Sunday night or Monday.
Rain showers and gusty winds are likely Monday as that front passes through. We'll see a high drop into the 50s...but we look to rebound by mid-week. Some lingering clouds and showers are possible Tuesday before clearing Wednesday as we get back into the 60s.