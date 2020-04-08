Much cooler weather will be setting up into this weekend.
A strong cold front will bring a round of showers and storms through the area Thursday morning, followed by clearing and windy conditions for the afternoon. Temps will fall from an early high in the 60s back down into the 50s for the second half of the day.
Friday will feature more clouds than sun with brisk winds and unseasonably chilly weather. Temps will top out around 54 degrees with a spotty shower possible. As clouds clear
Friday night, a frost and possible freeze will develop as temperatures fall to around 32 degrees.
Saturday will be mostly cloudy and cool with a high of 57. An isolated shower is possible but most of the day is dry.
The next system will start to take shape in the south Sunday into Monday with an increasing chance for rain developing and a high around 60 to 65 degrees.
Rain Monday will taper down but be followed by another shot of chilly air Tuesday and Wednesday with highs around 50 and lows likely falling to freezing or lower.