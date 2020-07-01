A heat wave is about to start just in time for the 4th of July weekend.
The atmosphere is trending drier in the wake of a boundary, but that also means hotter temperatures as we head into the holiday weekend.
Sunshine Thursday will boost temperatures to a high of 88 degrees. Humidity will be a bit lower than recent days, but it will be toasty.
Our first heat wave of summer looks to begin officially on Friday, when we reach 90 degrees. It looks like plenty of sunshine and dry weather should kick off our holiday weekend.
The 4th of July Saturday looks hot with a high of 91. Storm chances appear very isolated and mostly focused east of us, so it should be good for cooking out in the evening and for fireworks.
Heat will continue on Sunday as we reach a high of 92. Once again, it looks dry for our region with sunshine.
We’ll remain around 90 degrees early next week, but eventually this dry pattern will break down with increasing chances for at least some scattered storms by Tuesday and Wednesday.