Winter is trying to make a comeback for the end of this week.
A cold front crossing early Thursday morning will finally usher in a winter-like chill to the region as temperatures fall through the 30s with gusty winds. A passing flurry isn’t out of the question either. With clearing skies Thursday night, expect numbers to tumble into the mid teens by Friday morning.
Sprawling high pressure will make for a sunny but cold Friday across the region. In spite of all the sun, we’ll struggle to a high of 36 in the afternoon.
Another cold night in the teens will give way to warmer weather Saturday as sunshine dominates and winds turn southwest on the backside of that departing high pressure system. After starting in the teens, we’ll rebound near 50 in the afternoon.
Sunday will feature increasing clouds but it looks like the rain will hold off until well after sundown. We’ll reach a high of 55.
Rain is back to start next week although it will be mild Monday with a high around 60.
Skies clear Tuesday with a high in the mid 50s before another front arrives Wednesday with a shot of colder air for the middle and end of the week.