Thursday: Cold with a freeze likely in the morning, followed by highs in the 40s. Mostly cloudy. Rain showers possible. Some snow flakes possible (little to no accumulation expected).
Friday: Cold start with a freeze likely, followed by a warmer afternoon. Mainly sunny skies. High: 62.
Saturday: Morning starts off in the 40s, followed by a rainy day with highs in the 60s.
Sunday: After showers push on by, the sky should clear with highs approaching 60 degrees.
Monday-Tuesday next week: Cool morning with temperatures near 40, followed by warmer conditions with highs in the 60s. Sun/cloud mix expected.