The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20201216-put-cordero

Alex Cordero

Thursday: Cold with a freeze likely in the morning, followed by highs in the 40s. Mostly cloudy. Rain showers possible. Some snow flakes possible (little to no accumulation expected).

Friday: Cold start with a freeze likely, followed by a warmer afternoon. Mainly sunny skies. High: 62.

Saturday: Morning starts off in the 40s, followed by a rainy day with highs in the 60s.

Sunday: After showers push on by, the sky should clear with highs approaching 60 degrees.

Monday-Tuesday next week: Cool morning with temperatures near 40, followed by warmer conditions with highs in the 60s. Sun/cloud mix expected.

— Alex Cordero, Meteorologist, WCHS (ABC 8) / WVAH (FOX 11)

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.