Winter is still hanging on for the last few days of February.
A strong cold front Wednesday night has ushered in much colder air and a change to snow showers in our area on this Thursday. Temperatures will only reach around 35 this afternoon, but the wind will make it feel more like 20 to 25 degrees.
A trailing disturbance Friday will kick up some more snow showers and briefly steadier light snow by afternoon with a high of 36. A light accumulation is possible.
Scattered flurries will continue into Saturday with more clouds than sun. We’ll see a high of only 34 degrees for Leap Day.
We’ll leap back to some sunshine Sunday as high pressure returns. That should bring good sun, although temperatures remain cold, starting in the teens early and reaching about 40 in the afternoon. Monday will feature a more pronounced warmup with a high of 54 and increasing clouds.
Rain looks to return Tuesday into Wednesday as another wave of low pressure tracks over us with a high around 50 both days.