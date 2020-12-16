After a few bouts of wintry weather earlier this past week, we’ll be staying chilly through the end of the week.
Thursday will bring a cloudy sky with temperatures in the 30s all day long. Some flurries are possible early during the day.
Friday stays cloudy with a chill still in the air. Morning lows will be frigid as temperatures drop into the 20s. Highs on Friday will be around 40 degrees.
The weekend brings a slightly milder set-up, though still chilly overall. Expect lows in the 30s (20s Saturday morning) with highs in the 40s. Sunday may bring rain/snow to the region.
Monday through Wednesday next week will get slightly milder each afternoon, though morning lows will likely stay chilly with temperatures in the 30s most mornings.