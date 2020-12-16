Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20201216-put-cordero

Alex Cordero

After a few bouts of wintry weather earlier this past week, we’ll be staying chilly through the end of the week.

Thursday will bring a cloudy sky with temperatures in the 30s all day long. Some flurries are possible early during the day.

Friday stays cloudy with a chill still in the air. Morning lows will be frigid as temperatures drop into the 20s. Highs on Friday will be around 40 degrees.

The weekend brings a slightly milder set-up, though still chilly overall. Expect lows in the 30s (20s Saturday morning) with highs in the 40s. Sunday may bring rain/snow to the region.

Monday through Wednesday next week will get slightly milder each afternoon, though morning lows will likely stay chilly with temperatures in the 30s most mornings.

— Alex Cordero, meteorologist, WCHS (ABC 8) / WVAH (FOX 11)

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.