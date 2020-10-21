A front that was near the Ohio River early this week has lifted well to our north, taking clouds and showers along with it and sending our temperatures to around 10-15 degrees above normal over the next two days.
Sunshine will push us to a high 82 Thursday, feeling more like late September than late October.
Clouds will increase Friday with spotty showers possible but overall it looks to remain mostly dry and warm with a high around 80.
A front moves in this weekend with periods of showers Saturday and Sunday. It won’t be a washout and rain amounts appear pretty light... but temperatures will come down a bit, with highs closer to 70 Saturday and mid 60s Sunday ... essentially where we should be.
An active pattern may take hold early next week as several waves of low pressure track to our west. That means rain and possible thunder increasing Monday into Tuesday with highs reaching the 70s.