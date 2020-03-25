Temperatures are warming again, but with increasing thunderstorm risks as well into the weekend.
A great Thursday is on tap with plenty of sunshine as temperatures soar to a high of 72. Any rain from our next system will hold off until late Thursday night.
Showers and thunderstorms are possible Thursday night into Friday with a passing warm front, but activity looks scattered so parts of Friday should be dry and very warm. We’ll see a high of 76.
Showers and storms will continue to be possible this weekend, although more common just to our north Friday night and most of Saturday. Saturday will see a high of 76. Storms are more likely for our region Saturday night with a cold front and some could have strong winds as they pass through.
Temperatures will turn much cooler Sunday into early next week behind that front. Showers taper with some clearing Sunday, but it will be blustery with a high of near 60.
Monday will be cooler but dry, with clouds and sun and a high of 55. We’ll start to see temps climb back into the 60s Tuesday and Wednesday with occasional showers.