Finally, a sustained warmup is coming our way.
The jetstream, which has been unusually far south this month of May, will lift north for the rest of this week and weekend, allowing temperatures to return to normal and even above-normal levels. Normal highs right now are in the mid to upper 70s with overnight lows in the mid 50s.
There’s a price to pay for warming up, however...occasional shower and thunderstorm chances.
Thursday will see some scattered thunderstorms push through with a warm front. Once they taper off and some late-day clearing arrives, we’ll spike up to near 80 degrees.
Friday should be warm and breezy as a cold front approaches. We’ll see a high of 82 before storms return late-day and into the evening.
The weekend weather will be dictated by where the front sets up...with occasional showers/storms likely Saturday and Sunday and high temperatures in the upper 70s and lower 80s.
That heat and humidity should continue into next week with daily chances for a passing shower or storm, but some dry hours as well.