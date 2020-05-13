Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $4.99 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


Finally, a sustained warmup is coming our way.

The jetstream, which has been unusually far south this month of May, will lift north for the rest of this week and weekend, allowing temperatures to return to normal and even above-normal levels. Normal highs right now are in the mid to upper 70s with overnight lows in the mid 50s.

There’s a price to pay for warming up, however...occasional shower and thunderstorm chances.

Thursday will see some scattered thunderstorms push through with a warm front. Once they taper off and some late-day clearing arrives, we’ll spike up to near 80 degrees.

Friday should be warm and breezy as a cold front approaches. We’ll see a high of 82 before storms return late-day and into the evening.

The weekend weather will be dictated by where the front sets up...with occasional showers/storms likely Saturday and Sunday and high temperatures in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

That heat and humidity should continue into next week with daily chances for a passing shower or storm, but some dry hours as well.

— Douglass Harlow, Chief Meteorologist WCHS/WVAH

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.