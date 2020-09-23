Warmer weather with occasional rain chances is returning.
After a beautiful spell of fall weather in our area, the pattern is shifting a bit back to one of late summer with warmer, somewhat muggier air as we head into this weekend.
Most of us will be dry Thursday, but temperatures will reach around 80 for the first time in a while with higher humidity.
Isolated showers are possible Friday, and with more clouds, we’ll see a high of 76.
Isolated showers are possible Saturday as well, with variable clouds and sun. Temps will reach a muggy 80 degrees.
Sunday into Monday should present better rain chances as a cold front moves in from the northwest. Temperatures will reach the lower 80s Sunday and a rumble of thunder is possible in the afternoon.
Cooler weather will follow early next week with showers lingering Monday and possibly Tuesday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s.