Unseasonably chilly weather will last through Mothers Day weekend.
Skies will brighten Thursday after some morning fog and chilly temperatures as high pressure builds in. This will provide the nicest weather we’ve had since Monday, with sunshine in the afternoon and milder temperatures. High 63. Bear in mind the normal high is 75, so we’re well below that, but it will feel good compared to the last two days.
Unfortunately, it won’t last. The next low-pressure system arrives Friday with rain developing by morning and lasting through the afternoon. Rises on streams and creeks is possible as rain could be heavy at times. Temperatures won’t get much above 50 in the afternoon.
We’ll dry out for the Mothers Day weekend, but it will feel more like a weekend in March. In spite of some sun Saturday, we’ll only reach a high of 53 degrees...more than 20 degrees below average. Freeze and frost is likely Saturday night, so hold off planting anything for a while. Mothers Day weather won’t be terrible...we’ll see some good sunshine...but we’ll only reach a high around 62.
Showers return Monday with another system tracking across the region. Highs will be in the mid 50s. Behind that system it dries out but remains unseasonably chilly Tuesday with a high of 55. More showers are expected Wednesday with highs again in the 50s. By that time our normal high should be around 80 degrees!