Typical fall weather will continue into the end of October.
High pressure will provide us with a beautiful Thursday as temperatures rebound from a chilly start in the 30s early on. We’ll warm to a high around 70 in the afternoon.
Friday will feature increasing clouds. There’s a slight chance for a shower in the afternoon or evening as a front passes by, but overall it doesn’t look too bad with a high of 68.
A wave of low pressure developing in the Gulf of Mexico will track northeast this weekend. Saturday will start dry, but clouds will increase with rain spreading into our area by Saturday night. Saturday’s high temperatures will be in the mid 60s.
Rain, possibly heavy at times, is likely overnight Saturday into at least Sunday morning. We may see the rain taper a bit Sunday afternoon with cloudy skies and a high of 61.
Sunshine and dry weather will return early next week with highs around 65 to 70 Monday and Tuesday.
— Douglass Harlow, Chief Meteorologist WCHS/WVAH