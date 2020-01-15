Temperatures will be returning to more January-like levels into next week.
A cold front has moved east of us, bringing in more seasonable air following a warm first half of the week. Thursday will be brisk with clouds giving way to sun and a high of 46.
Our next system approaches from the south Friday. After a dry start, it looks like some wet snow develops in the afternoon as temperatures climb into the 30s and 40s. As we head into late-day it should be warm enough for snow to switch to rain and remain that way into Friday night.
Saturday will be rainy and windy with a cold front crossing in the afternoon. Temperatures will briefly reach the 50s before tumbling behind the front in the afternoon and evening. Rain will end as some snow by late Saturday.
Winter is finally back by Sunday and next week. Gusty winds and snow showers are expected Sunday with a high of only 38. Monday through Wednesday looks quiet with high pressure in control, but it will be cold with highs of only 30 to 35 expected. That’s more like what you’d expect in January compared to how much of the month has played out!