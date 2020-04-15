This active weather pattern continues into next week.

In the wake of a cold front Wednesday night, Thursday will trend drier with some sunshine. Temperatures will be cooler than average, reaching the upper 50s in the afternoon, but overall it looks to be a nice day.

Our next system arrives Friday with increasing clouds and rain developing by afternoon. Expect a high around 62.

Showers will gradually taper Saturday as that low pressure system moves off to the east, but it may be hard to clear out the clouds for most of the day. Temperatures will be cool, reaching a high of 52.

More rain is likely to develop Sunday with yet another wave and a high of 62.

Once that system departs, we may see a couple of dry days early next week as temperatures climb back to around normal for late April, which would be the mid to upper 60s.

— Douglass Harlow, Chief Meteorologist WCHS/

WVAH

