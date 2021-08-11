Some of the hottest weather of the summer will be experienced Thursday and Friday, courtesy of a ridge of high pressure over the Ohio Valley. Temperatures will reach the mid-90s each day, but with high humidity, it will feel around 100 degrees.
Some thunderstorms will attempt to cool things off, but it appears that the best chance for those will be late Thursday and late Friday — not in time to knock temperatures down. Some storms could be strong with locally strong winds, hail and torrential rain.
A front will slowly move through this weekend, bringing more clouds and a few more occasional showers and storms. With more cloud cover, it won’t be as hot as previous days, with highs in the mid-80s Saturday and Sunday.
A potential tropical system may begin to throw some moisture our way early in the following week, coming up from the south. Scattered showers and storms may become increasingly numerous by Tuesday and Wednesday, with highs in the lower to middle 80s.
