Winter tries to make a brief return for the end of this week.
A strong cold front sweeps through Thursday morning. After a mild start, temperatures will tumble in the afternoon with gusty winds and scattered rain showers changing to snow showers. We’ll see snow showers Thursday night as it turns much colder, eventually falling into the teens. Any leftover puddles that are untreated will turn icy.
Valentine’s Day Friday will be one of the colder days so far this winter with temperatures holding mainly in the 20s into the afternoon in spite of some sun. Winds will begin to relax.
The weekend looks quiet to start with another cold beginning Saturday before rebounding into the 40s in the afternoon with sun.
A wave will try to slide in from the west Sunday with a shower chance but it may break up and leave us fairly dry for that day as well. Highs will be around 50.
The weather turns active and wet again early next week as a couple of waves again look to track over or to our west Monday through Wednesday. That means more periods of rain, not snow, with temperatures averaging above normal again ... mainly around 50 to 55.