Up and down temperatures typical of fall are expected over the next week.
A cold front that brought some rain to our area Wednesday also brought another shot of seasonably chilly air to the region. Thursday features some low clouds eventually breaking for some sun, but expect a high of only 55 degrees in the afternoon.
With clouds clearing out Thursday night, frost is likely and temperatures may get cold enough for a possible freeze in some of the outlying areas. We’ll bottom out in the low- to mid-30s Friday morning.
Friday features lots of sunshine with temperatures rebounding into the mid 60s in the afternoon.
Highs return to the mid 70s by Saturday after another chilly start, with plenty of sunshine expected to start our weekend.
Another slow-moving system will take shape out in the Plains by Sunday with moisture from the south arriving in the form of showers by Sunday afternoon with a high of 75.
Showers are likely Monday and Tuesday as another cold front moves through. We’ll be warm Monday in the 70s before another shot of chilly air returns by Tuesday. Hopefully this system will produce a fairly generous rain for our region.
— Douglass Harlow, Chief Meteorologist WCHS/WVAH