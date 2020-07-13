Heat will return this week and weekend.
The Dog Days of Summer are in full swing as temperatures reach the mid 90s for the foreseeable future. Expect a high of 95 Thursday with an isolated afternoon storm.
Friday will also see highs in the mid 90s with an isolated afternoon storm.
Temperatures will remain hot this weekend, although with better chances for scattered, mainly afternoon storms that can cool things down for a time.
This pattern looks to hold on into next week as well, before a strong front finally sweeps this hotter air to the south for a time by the middle of the week. Until then, expect showers and storms and highs in the 90s each day.