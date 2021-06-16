The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Alex Cordero

Thursday: Mostly sunny and dry. Low: 51. High: 77.

Friday: Partly cloudy and hot. A few showers possible late. Low: 54. High: 88.

Saturday: Numerous showers/storms likely. Warm & humid. Some strong storms possible. Low: 64. High: 83.

Sunday: Scattered thunderstorms are possible. Warm & humid. Some strong storms possible. Low: 63. High: 80.

Early next week: Mostly cloudy skies are expected with scattered showers and storms likely. Low: 70. High: 80.

— Alex Cordero, Meteorologist, WCHS (ABC 8) / WVAH (FOX 11)

