Thursday: Partly cloudy skies. Morning temperatures in the lower 40s. Afternoon temperatures in the mid-to-upper 60s.
Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy skies. Showers possible. Low: 48. High: 68.
Saturday: Partly cloudy and dry. Low: 47. High: 73.
Sunday: Showers possible. Partly cloudy. Low: 50. High: 74.
Early next week: Monday will be mild with lows in the 50s, highs near 70 degrees. More clouds are expected with rain chances increasing, especially for Tuesday. Highs on Tuesday will be in the 70s.