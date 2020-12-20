We could see a white Christmas this week.
Thursday (Christmas Eve): Rain early, followed by a change to snow later in the evening. High: 57, but cooling off quickly through the day.
Friday (Christmas Day): Snow, with a brisk wind. Accumulating snow is likely. Highs in the mid 20s. Nighttime temperatures in the teens.
Saturday: Partly cloudy and cold. High: 34. Nighttime temperatures in the teens.
Sunday: Milder. Partly cloudy skies. Highs near 40 degrees.
Monday through Wednesday: Staying seasonably chilly with another system bringing rain/snow to the Mid-Atlantic and Ohio Valley. Expect highs in the 30s/40s.