Alex Cordero

We could see a white Christmas this week.

Thursday (Christmas Eve): Rain early, followed by a change to snow later in the evening. High: 57, but cooling off quickly through the day.

Friday (Christmas Day): Snow, with a brisk wind. Accumulating snow is likely. Highs in the mid 20s. Nighttime temperatures in the teens.

Saturday: Partly cloudy and cold. High: 34. Nighttime temperatures in the teens.

Sunday: Milder. Partly cloudy skies. Highs near 40 degrees.

Monday through Wednesday: Staying seasonably chilly with another system bringing rain/snow to the Mid-Atlantic and Ohio Valley. Expect highs in the 30s/40s.

— Alex Cordero, meteorologist, WCHS (ABC 8) / WVAH (FOX 11)

