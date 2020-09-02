Essential reporting in volatile times.

We will see a stormy late week ahead before some improvement for the Labor Day weekend.

Showers and storms will be likely Thursday as a cold front approaches from the north. Some storms could be severe with highs winds and hail. High 87.

Early showers will give way to clearing Friday. It will be breezy and turn much less humid in the afternoon and evening. High 83.

Saturday looks great with high pressure moving in from the north. A cool morning in the 50s followed by a mix of sun and clouds for the afternoon and a high in the upper 70s.

Sunday will feature sun and clouds and a warmer afternoon after a cool morning. High 86.

Showers/storms returns Labor Day afternoon as a cold front approaches. High 84.

Behind that front it will turn dry and cool again for Tuesday and Wednesday with sunshine and highs in the upper 70s to around 80.

— Douglass Harlow, Chief Meteorologist WCHS/WVAH

