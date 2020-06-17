A pesky, slow-moving system that has been sitting over the Carolinas all week will continue to impact our region through Friday.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms will increase Thursday with more clouds than sun. Temperatures will be warmer and it will be muggier than recent days with a high of 82.
Friday will feature scattered, mainly afternoon and evening showers and storms. High 85.
That system finally moves away this weekend, which will allow for hotter weather to settle in. Saturday will see a high of 88 with sunshine and only an isolated afternoon storm chance.
Sunday will be hot with a high of 90 and isolated afternoon storms.
Showers and storms will increase with a slow moving front Monday. High 87.
Showers may linger into Tuesday, as well, as that front stalls. High 85.