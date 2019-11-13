The winter blast relaxes into the weekend with more seasonable temperatures returning.
A warm front will bring increasing clouds Thursday with winds turning into the southwest. After a cold start in the 20s, temperatures will recover from the freezing weather of recent days by afternoon with a high of 46.
We’ll finish the week on a pleasant note with sunshine Friday and a high of 49.
High pressure will keep our weather quiet this weekend with cold mornings and mild afternoons. Saturday’s high will reach around 50, while Sunday will finally see us getting back to normal mid-November weather at 57 degrees.
Temperatures will continue to moderate into early next week.
A coastal system may try to throw some clouds and a shower back our way by Tuesday, but overall the quiet, milder trend will continue with high temperatures around 60 Monday and Tuesday.
— Douglass Harlow, Chief Meteorologist WCHS/WVAH