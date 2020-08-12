Hot, muggy and unsettled weather persists into the weekend.
An active and unsettled summer weather pattern is in full swing in our area and will last through Sunday.
Thursday and Friday with feature clouds and hazy sun with temperatures reaching around 90 degrees each afternoon. With high humidity, it will feel closer to 95. However, this high humidity will spark mainly afternoon scattered showers and storms both days.
While hit or miss, any storm can produce a quick inch or more of rain in select locations — so be on the lookout for localized high water on area roads.
The weekend will remain unsettled as a slow-moving low pressure tracks across the area. We’ll likely see more clouds at times, which will keep temperatures below 90, but the high humidity will keep it feeling uncomfortable. Scattered storms are likely both days, so be ready to head indoors if you have outdoor plans.
Sunday night, a front should sweep through, ushering in drier air for the start of next week. Monday and Tuesday look to be partly cloudy and hot but not as humid, with highs around 90.