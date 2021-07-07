Thursday: Mostly cloudy to overcast. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Morning low: 70. High: 83.
Friday: Partly cloudy skies. Scattered showers/storms in the afternoon. Morning low: 67 High: 82.
Saturday: Partly cloudy skies. Scattered showers/storms in the afternoon. Morning low: 68. High: 85.
Sunday: Partly cloudy skies. Scattered showers/storms in the afternoon. Morning low: 67. High: 83.
Monday: Partly cloudy skies. Scattered showers/storms in the afternoon. Morning lows near 70. Highs in the lower 90s.
Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies. Scattered showers/storms in the afternoon. Morning lows near 70. Highs in the lower 90s.
Wednesday: Partly cloudy skies. Scattered showers/storms in the afternoon. Morning lows in the 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.