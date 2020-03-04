A brief cool down is heading our way before spring temperatures return.

A system scooting to our south Thursday will bring some clouds and a spotty shower chance to our region, mainly late in the day. Highs will reach the mid 50s.

Friday turns chillier as a cold front pushes through. It will turn breezy with occasional showers and a high of 42.

Saturday features an early rain or snow shower followed by some clearing. It remains a bit chilly at 42 degrees.

Sunday features sunshine and dry weather with a nice warmup. High 58.

We’ll see rain showers return early next week as another low-pressure system tracks by but it will remain mild with a high around 60 Monday and Tuesday.

— Douglass Harlow, Chief Meteorologist WCHS/WVAH

