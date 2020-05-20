Wet, cool weather will gradually give way to drier conditions for the Memorial Day Weekend.
A strong, persistent cutoff low-pressure system continues to bring us bouts of rain Thursday with high temperature holding well below average, only reaching the low to mid 60s in the afternoon. Some rain could be heavy at times, which could result in local high water.
Showers will continue on Friday, but the low will gradually weaken and lift northeast, which could allow for some brightening of the sky and warmer temps reaching the mid 70s.
Enough moisture and trailing disturbances will remain this weekend for scattered showers and storms ... but there should be much more dry time than previous days with sunshine and warmer temperatures. We’ll see highs reaching around 80 to 82 degrees Saturday and Sunday when the sun is out. It will be muggy as well.
Memorial Day looks hot with a high near 90 and isolated afternoon storms possible. Scattered storms and warm weather continues through the middle part of next week with highs in the mid 80s and scattered storms.