Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $4.99 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


Wet, cool weather will gradually give way to drier conditions for the Memorial Day Weekend.

A strong, persistent cutoff low-pressure system continues to bring us bouts of rain Thursday with high temperature holding well below average, only reaching the low to mid 60s in the afternoon. Some rain could be heavy at times, which could result in local high water.

Showers will continue on Friday, but the low will gradually weaken and lift northeast, which could allow for some brightening of the sky and warmer temps reaching the mid 70s.

Enough moisture and trailing disturbances will remain this weekend for scattered showers and storms ... but there should be much more dry time than previous days with sunshine and warmer temperatures. We’ll see highs reaching around 80 to 82 degrees Saturday and Sunday when the sun is out. It will be muggy as well.

Memorial Day looks hot with a high near 90 and isolated afternoon storms possible. Scattered storms and warm weather continues through the middle part of next week with highs in the mid 80s and scattered storms.

— Douglass Harlow, Chief Meteorologist WCHS/WVAH

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.