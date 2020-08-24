Tropical storm remnants impact our area the next few days. Two tropical systems, Marco and Laura, made landfall in the Gulf and both will bring us some rain chances over the next 72 hours.
Thursday scattered showers and storms will be from what’s left of Marco and its interaction with a frontal boundary moving in from the northwest. It will be very muggy with a high in the upper 80s.
Laura’s remnants will then track across the Tennessee Valley Friday into Saturday. There are timing questions that remain and the bulk of the precipitation may slide south...but a cold front linking up with what’s left of the storm means showers and storms are likely Friday and again Saturday. Temperatures will top out in the upper 80s.
It looks like that front moves south by Sunday, allowing us to enjoy a pleasant second half of our weekend with lower humidity and dry conditions. We’ll see a high of 84.
Monday and Tuesday turn hot again as temperatures run up to around 90 degrees. Isolated storms are possible Monday with better chances as we approach the middle of the week.