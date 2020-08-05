Heat and humidity will be gradually returning into the weekend and beyond.
A weak front over eastern West Virginia will aid in the development of scattered afternoon storms Thursday and Friday, although the greater risk will tend to be south and east of our area. Temperatures will reach around 86 Thursday and 87 Friday.
We’ll continue to slowly heat up this weekend, although it won’t be extreme.
We’ll see a high of 88 Saturday with plenty of sunshine and dry weather.
Sunday will likely be the first 90-degree day of August, but some late-day scattered storms are possible.
Next week looks hot and muggy, as well as unsettled, as we see a daily threat for afternoon showers and storms to flare up. In between the downpours, we should see highs around 90 or a little higher from Monday to Wednesday.